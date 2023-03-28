Court frees Nakuru man accused of killing daughter, burying body in shallow grave

A 35-year-old man accused of killing his two-year-old daughter and secretly burying her body in a shallow grave has been released on a Sh300,000 bond by a Nakuru Court.

While releasing Paul Koech Kiprop on Tuesday, Justice Samuel Mohochi said there were no compelling reasons for the police to continue detaining the suspect who had been locked up at Menengai Police Station.

Justice Mohoji said the police did not prove the suspect would fail to attend court if released on bond.

“There is no evidence presented in court to prove that the suspect is a flight risk,” ruled Justice Mohoji.

He also ruled that the prosecution and detectives failed to demonstrate how Kiprop would interfere with witnesses in the case if released.

The magistrate said the police will continue with investigations even after Kiprop’s release.

Kiprop, who appeared before Justice Mohochi on Monday, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

The charge sheet stated that on July 23, 2022, at the African Inland Church Kabarnet farm area, Rongai sub-county in Nakuru County, the accused killed Lindah Chepkorir Koech.

Justice Mochohi ordered the prosecution to furnish defense with copies of all witness statements and documents or evidence they seek to rely on during trial.

“The accused is hereby admitted to a surety bond of Sh300,000, the case will be mentioned on May 10, 2023 to fix a hearing date," the judge ruled.

The suspect was taken to court on March 15, but could not take a plea, as investigators requested to be given more time to complete their investigations and to record statements from witnesses.

They were given nine days.

The court also ordered he be taken to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital for mental assessment.

The detectives were told to exhume the remains of the minor for a postmortem after obtaining a court order. According to police records, Mr Koech was arrested on March 14.

He is said to have confessed before Inspector Harrison Dzombo that he killed the child and buried her secretly.