Man kills daughter, wife who opposed his bid to sell land in Gilgil

A domestic row between a couple in Kiriko area of Gilgil, Nakuru ended tragically after the husband bludgeoned his wife to death before killing their two-year-old daughter.

The morning-hour incident shook the villagers to the core, with the perpetrator escaping soon after the bizarre killings.

Police are pursuing him.

A senior police officer at the scene of the incident said the 30-year-old woman was hit on the head with a blunt object while the minor was stabbed to death.

Those familiar with the couple said incessant wrangles were common in the union, with the relationship hitting rock bottom in the recent past.

Marital strife

“Two weeks ago, the couple came to my office, with the wife saying she had decided to call it quits following a long spell of marital strife,” said the Kiambogo chief David Muiruri.

The administrator said she was not aware that the wife had decided to return to her matrimonial home, before the shocking incident.

The couple, he narrated, had been feuding following the husband's decision to sell off a 50 by 100 metres plot they were living in and later relocate them to a bequeathed family land.

“The man claimed he had been given two acres of land and wanted to settle his family there but the wife was opposed to the idea, further fuelling their differences,” pointed out Mr Muiruri.

The administrator revealed that the two had jointly acquired the piece of land located in Kiriko, making it difficult for the husband to dispose of the property without the consent of his wife.

Another neighbour said the man who sells farm produce using his motorcycle was fond of selling family properties, including domestic animals, further straining their marriage.