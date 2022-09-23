Man nursing injuries after being stabbed in suspected love triangle

A man is fighting for his life in a Nyeri hospital after he was stabbed by his girlfriend over claims of infidelity.

Justus Gatua was admitted to Nyeri County Referral Hospital after he was stabbed by the 26-year-old woman in Ruring’u on Friday.

The woman is said to have attacked her 30-year-old lover twice in his thigh with a kitchen knife in the morning incident outside their house.

Neighbours woke up to a heated argument between the couple and tried to separate them after the first stabbing.

But the man reportedly followed his girlfriend into their house, resulting in a second attack.

A guard at the building, who sought anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to the media, said the couple fought often over the woman's alleged promiscuous behaviour.

“We have tried warning the man in the past over the eventuality of the toxic nature of their relationship but he keeps going back to his lover,” said the security officer, adding that the couple had cohabited for the past two years.

Nyeri Town sub-county Police Commander Paul Kuria said the case was being investigated.

The woman was rescued by the police from an angry mob that was eager to lynch her, he said.

“The man is currently in a stable condition …,” he said.