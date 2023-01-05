He wanted to marry his girlfriend: Homa Bay woman who ‘stabbed husband’ to death says

Police in Ndhiwa have detained a woman who is accused of stabbing her husband to death after they disagreed about plans by the man to marry another woman.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening as she ran away from members of the public who were baying for her blood after allegedly committing the offence.

She was briefly detained at Kobodo Police Post before being transferred to Ndhiwa Police Station after word went round that she had committed the offence.

The woman reported that she had a fight with her 34-year-old husband, identified as Michael Onyango, before she took a kitchen knife and stabbed him.

According to her, they disagreed with the deceased over his plans to marry another woman.

Also Read: Why women kill their husbands

She said the deceased tried to send her away but she objected before a fight ensued.

“He was planning to marry his girlfriend. He told me to pack my things and go,” she told police.

According to the suspect, their fight started on Tuesday before it extended to the next day when the offence happened.

“One of my in-laws tried to separate us but he failed. I took a knife and attacked him as he was strangling me. I was defending myself,” she said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim had separated for some time before re-uniting.

Kajwang Sub-location Assistant Chief Enos Nyawade said the woman left home about six months ago when the couple had domestic squabbles.

But she came back a few days before Christmas.

She was, however, not welcomed by her husband who had made arrangements to marry another woman.

Mr Nyawade said the suspect was attending a funeral in the village when she saw her husband talking to the other woman.

The administrator said the suspect ran to his office when villagers wanted to lynch her.

"She escaped into a sugarcane plantation where she rescued her life. She then ran for more than two kilometres to my office," Mr Nyawade said.

Back at home, neighbours were making arrangements on how to take Onyango to the hospital as his abdomen was bleeding.

Mr Nyawade said the wound inflicted by the suspect was life threatening.

Onyango died as he was being rushed to hospital.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne confirmed the incident.

"She used a kitchen knife and stabbed the man once. She is in custody as investigations continue," said Mr Kinne.

His body was taken to Manyatta Kobodo mortuary.

Mr Kinne advised couples to seek advice from elders and the church.

“Killing one another is never the solution to domestic problems. Solutions can be found if problems are shared," the officer said.