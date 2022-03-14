Two in court for failing to pay Sh147,000 bar bill

Two women who allegedly incurred a Sh147,250 bill after consuming expensive alcohol and food in a bar in Kilimani, Nairobi and failed to pay have been charged.

The duo, Delilah Raila and Evy Cheptoo, were charged with obtaining credit by false pretence after failing to pay their bill at Black Stars Lounge.

The two are also charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by allegedly insulting Gregory Nzamba of Black Stars Lounge and revellers at the restaurant.

They are accused of committing the offences on March 6 where they allegedly insulted everyone at the restaurant while drunk.

Tried to calm them down

Police say the two became unruly at around 2:30am and allegedly started creating a disturbance, hurling insults at Nzamba saying they would not pay for the food and drinks they had taken.

Nzamba tried to calm them down and told them to verify their bill but they reportedly told him off.

When they later sobered up, they declined to pay the bill and were reported to officers at Kilimani police station who arrested them.

They denied the charges before Kibera senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa.