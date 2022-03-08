House help admits stealing Sh573,000 jewellery from employer

A house help who stole assorted jewellery worth Sh573,411 from her employer in Parklands, Nairobi pleaded guilty to charges of theft.

Caroline Nabwire admitted stealing the items from Ventrapragada Nikhil on diverse dates between January 31 and February 28 this year.

She sold them at throwaway prices.

Nikhil’s wife went to their bedroom to collect the items for special prayers on March 1 only to find them missing.

She telephoned her husband who was also shocked by the discovery.

The jewellery was kept in safes that only the couple and their maid had access to.

They ransacked the house and found more pieces of jewellery including bangles and rings missing from safes. Some of the jewellery had been replaced with fake ones.

The couple reported the matter at Parklands police station. Nabwire was arrested and confessed to police offers that she stole the items and sold them to a city trader.

Polices’ efforts to trace the trader and recover the items were fruitless as he dodged them.

Nabwire pleaded guilty to the charges when she was arraigned before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts.