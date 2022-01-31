Kenyan jewellery designer sets eyes on world stage 

Sharon Wendo

Sharon Wendo, (centre), and models, showcase designs by her brand, Epica Jewellery.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Sharon Wendo learnt beading skills through the Kenyan Youth Empowerment Project, a five-year World Bank funded initiative.
  • Three years after learning a course in beading, Sharon is now dressing and styling celebrities and models on Kenya’s fashion runways.

After working briefly as a receptionist, Sharon Wendo, 30, resigned and established a jewellery business in 2018, Epica Jewellery, her eye on the global stage. 

