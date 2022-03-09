Ndichu twins: Paul pleads not guilty to Ole Sereni assault charges

Paul Ndichu has pleaded not guilty to assault and malicious damage of property at Ole Sereni hotel on October 17, 2021.

His twin brother, Eddie, is set to take a plea on March 21, 2022.

The twin brothers are facing the charges at Kibera Law Courts following a scuffle with Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor at the Ole Sereni hotel.

Paul was also charged with assaulting Samuel Ramdas and Patrick Koech on the same night at the same hotel.

The suspect was also charged with malicious damage to property where he is accused of wilfully and unlawfully damaging side mirrors of a car belonging to Ramdas.

The two side mirrors are valued at Sh87, 000. Ndichu was released on a bond of Sh100, 000 and a cash bail of a similar amount after denying the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa.

The case will be mentioned on March 21 when his brother will be charged with similar charges.

Their lawyer Kinyanjui Kimani told the court that Edward did not get a day off at his workplace to attend the court but was ready to avail himself on Friday . They wanted the plea taking to be deferred to tomorrow.

But the Murngor’s lawyer Philip Murngor opposed the application saying it is a delay tactic and the suspects cannot be allowed to attend court at their convenience.

Ms Cheryl and Ms Stephanie Murgor are said to have been attending a wedding after-party on the fateful night when they were allegedly assaulted by the Ndichu brothers.