Ndichu twins: Paul pleads not guilty to Ole Sereni assault charges

Brothers Eddie and Paul Ndichu

Brothers Eddie and Paul Ndichu. Sisters Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor filed complaints with police saying they were physically assaulted by the Ndichu brothers.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

Paul Ndichu has pleaded not guilty to assault and malicious damage of property at Ole Sereni hotel on October 17, 2021.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.