Sakaja signs his first Sh38 billion budget into law

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja on Monday assented to the Sh38.3 billion 2022/2023 Appropriation Bill, his first budget that will be crucial in his programmes.

Some Sh26.98 billion has been set aside for recurrent expenditure, while Sh11.35 billion is for development.

At the event in his office, the governor thanked members of the county assembly (MCAs) for passing the budget within the time required by the law.

“The people of Nairobi have a lot of hopes in this administration, in both the executive and the assembly, and they expressed that hope through the ballot and they expect us to give them a city of order, a city of dignity and opportunities, and the tool that we have is this Appropriation Bill that we have signed,” Governor Sakaja said.

The governor, who was with his deputy Njoroge Muchiri, assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi and leaders from the majority side, asked MCAs to use their oversight role to ensure that the funds are spent for the intended purpose.

They should also “make sure we have people-focused programmes and people-focused initiatives that will drive Nairobi forward”, Mr Sakaja said

He said his administration will ensure every shilling spent is accountable and that no official who misappropriates public funds is protected.

“There must be accountability for each and every single shilling belonging to the people of Nairobi. No one will be protected, no one will be shielded [if] they are found to have abused these resources from our people.”

He also said an internal audit team will look into pending bills amounting to billions of shillings that were inherited from the previous administration.

In the budget, the assembly slashed Sh400 million from the insurance kitty to fund a school feeding programme, which the governor has prioritised in his agenda.

Also Read: Senators summon governors over billions invested in regional blocs

Some Sh100 million has been added to disaster response and recovery.

The assembly’s Sh300 million budget was increased for pending legal obligations, with Sh100 million going to the legal department and Sh200 million diverted to the Finance and Economic Planning section.

The 85 wards will each receive Sh6 million in school bursaries for needy students, an increase from Sh3.5 million.

To reduce insecurity in city estates, the governor said he will enhance street lighting.