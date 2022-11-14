Governor Johnson Sakaja to meet police boss over runaway insecurity in the city

Nairobi County Governor Sakaja Johnson on Monday said he will meet the Inspector General of Police this week to address insecurity in the city.

Speaking at AIPCA church Dandora, Sakaja urged parents to counsel their youth against engaging in crime, as the law would inevitably catch up with them.

The governor further expressed concern about engagement of boda boda operators in crime.

He said boda boda operators will have to register in transport cooperatives which will be allocated specific stages to pick, drop and wait for passengers.

“We are ready to support organised youth with many opportunities but crime is a big no. Mugging and stabbing people must stop. The county government will play its role to support the police in maintaining security,” Sakaja said.

Spirit of cooperation

Meanwhile, the governor lauded the good working relationship between the Nairobi County Execitive and County Assembly that would facilitate service delivery to the citizens of the city.

“Elections are over and we have said we will work together for the good of Nairobi. With this, Azimio that is the majority in the assembly has agreed to cede the leadership of seven sectoral committees to Kenya Kwanza MCAs. This is the spirit or cooperation we want in Nairobi,” he said.

Mr Sakaja said he was confident the assembly will pass his nominees for County Executive Committee (CECs) members. On the court case seeking to stop the vetting of the CECs, the Governor assured all Nairobians that he will serve all without favour.

“All the 43 tribes of Kenya live in Nairobi and there are only 10 CEC positions. I want everyone to know that I, their governor is the representative of whichever ethnicity or religious leaning you belong to,” he said.

The governor said Dandora stadium whose construction had stalled will be completed soon.