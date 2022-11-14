Governor Sakaja swings into action after First Lady’s order on footbridge

After First Lady Rachel Ruto instructed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to build a footbridge for Mukuru residents, work of unclogging an existing bridge before a new one is built has started.

South B Youth Leader, Mr Rodrigues Lunalo lamented that the Kayaba/Hazina bridge in Starehe sub-county has become an eyesore for being in poor condition for a long time.

Earlier, the area MCA had approached Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) on the issue of constructing a new bridge.

"People have suffered for a long time. Transportation is interrupted every time it rains and people have to stay on one side until the water recedes for them to cross to the other side," Mr Lunalo said.

Last Saturday, Landi Mawe MCA Simon Maina explained the plight of the residents of the slums in his ward as well as Nairobi South ward due to the bridge being impassable during the rains.

The reason we have two hands is to use one to help ourselves and the other to help others.

The bridge serves residents in both wards.

Last week, Mrs Ruto told Mr Sakaja to deal with the issue as soon as possible and ensure locals have a good bridge to use.

Mrs Ruto had led the launch of a food distribution programme at the Railway Training Institute (RTI) on November 5.

She was accompanied by the deputy president's wife, Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku Gachagua at the event.

The Kayaba/Hazina Bridge has a long history. It was built during the colonial era.

It connects Mombasa Road to the Industrial Area at Enterprise Road.

It was clogged with a mound of garbage attributed to people and companies dumping garbage into the Ngong river.

Every time it rains, the bridge becomes flooded due to clogging which blocks water flow downstream.