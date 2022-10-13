Section of Lang'ata Road to be closed for two days

The section of Lang'ata Road between Ola Petrol Station and the U-turn near Nyumba Moja Road Junction will be closed for two days so that the state can put up a footbridge at Galleria Mall.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued a notice alerting the public of the scheduled traffic interruption that will happen over the weekend.

“KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of Lang'ata Road, after Galleria Mall Entrance, between the Ola Petrol Station and U-turn slot at Nyumba Moja Road Junction will be closed on Saturday, October 15, 2022, and Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 5.00 am to 5.00 pm (12 hours),” the notice read.

According to the Authority, installation of the footbridge is meant to enhance pedestrian safety on the busy road.

Motorists using the route have also been urged to cooperate with the police and traffic marshals or use alternative routes.

“Motorists heading towards Nairobi CBD and those heading to Karen are advised to share lanes adjacent to the closed road sections on Lang’ata Road as shall be directed by traffic marshals,” said Kenha.

This will be the third time KeNHA is shutting down a section of Langata Road during the weekend within a month. Last week, it closed the U-turn to Lang’ata Hospital and Lang’ata Barracks Roundabout for 12 hours.