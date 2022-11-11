Blonde robber: Man confesses to stealing at KDF Embakasi Garrison

A man who stole a general-purpose machine gun mounting stand from the heavily protected Embakasi Garrison in Nairobi pleaded guilty to theft charges after he was arraigned before a Makadara Law Court.

Macdonald Wanjohi admitted that he stole the stand and a Land Cruiser door belonging to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), all valued at Sh56,000, at the garrison on November 8 contrary to Section 268 as read with Section 275 of the Penal Code.

Wanjohi was to be charged with an alternative count of handling stolen property contrary to Section 322 (2) of the Penal Code after he was found with the items but the same was dropped after he admitted the main charge.

KDF soldiers manning the garrison heard a commotion inside the compound of the highly guarded establishment at around 10pm and upon going to check, they met Wanjohi with the two items.

Embakasi police station

They arrested him and escorted him to the Embakasi police station together with the items he had stolen as exhibits.

Wanjohi pleaded guilty to the theft charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwany.