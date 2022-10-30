Senators summon governors over billions invested in regional blocs

A Senate committee has launched investigations into the billions of taxpayers’ money pumped into county regional economic blocs (REBs) that the Office of the Auditor-General terms illegal entities.

Already, the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee (CPISFC) of the Senate has summoned four governors this week over the funds invested in the blocs as well as a pileup of other audited accounts dating back to 2013. Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi chairs CPISFC.

The admission by the auditor that REBs have never been audited because they are illegal means that no one knows the exact amount that has been invested in them.

Yesterday, Mr Osotsi said that while the committee is not fighting the blocs, it has written to the Council of Governors (CoG) secretariat to provide a report on their administration, legal and financial status.

The four governors expected before the committee are Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Prof Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu) and Patrick Ole Ntutu (Narok).

Illegal entities

“What concerns this committee and the Senate is that the auditors told us at a recent meeting that they cannot audit the regional blocs because they are illegal entities,” said Mr Osotsi.

This is notwithstanding that Article 229 (5) of the constitution provides that the Auditor-General may audit and report on the accounts of any entity that is funded from public funds.

“Whereas we find the blocs to be important, we need legislation. We will be seeking to establish from the CoG and the governors the steps they have taken to have the blocs anchored in law. Failure to have them in law can only provide a fertile avenue for corruption,” the Vihiga senator said.

In carrying out its mandate, the committee will have to summon former county governors, including those who served their terms and are now senators. These are Ali Roba (Mandera) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu).

Counties have been forming blocs largely based on their historical, political and economic relationships.

Six blocs have been established in the country with the approval of county assemblies to spur economic growth within their respective regions through policy harmonisation and resource mobilisation.

The Lake Region Economic Bloc has 14 counties: Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Vihiga, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kisii, Kisumu, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and Kericho.

Mount Kenya and Aberdares Region Economic Bloc has 10 counties: Nyeri, Nyandarua, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Laikipia, Nakuru and Kiambu.

The Frontier Counties Development Council is composed of seven counties: Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Marsabit, Tana River and Lamu.

The North Rift Economic Bloc has Uasin Gishu, Trans-Nzoia, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu and Turkana counties.

The South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc comprises Kitui, Machakos and Makueni while Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani has Tana River, Taita-Taveta, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.