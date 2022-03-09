Is North Rift Economic Bloc dead?

Noreb

From left: Governors Cleophas Lagat (Nandi) Governor, Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Benjamin Cheboi (then Baringo Governor) and Josphat Nanok (Turkana) during the breakfast launch of the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) at the Laico Regency, Nairobi on October 27, 2015.

Photo credit: File

By  Barnabas Bii

The once much-hyped North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) is almost dead, 10 years after it was formed to woo local and international investors to tap business opportunities in the agriculturally rich region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.