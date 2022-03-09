Is North Rift Economic Bloc dead?

The once much-hyped North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) is almost dead, 10 years after it was formed to woo local and international investors to tap business opportunities in the agriculturally rich region.

Almost all the eight counties that formed the bloc have abandoned it for new alliances. Only Uasin Gishu has not found a new home.

Governors have traded blame over failure to come up with guidelines to steer it so that it can achieve its investment dreams in agriculture, mining, tourism and sports, after it rolled out multibillion-shilling projects to transform the economy of the region.

Residents from the eight counties have expressed doubts that the region will raise over Sh3 billion to implement the proposed projects, considering the shortfall in their local revenue generation.

“The body lacked a clear investment policy from inception. It has transformed into a political outfit away from its economic focus,” said Wilson Too, a microfinance operator in Eldoret.

Most of the governors behind the creation of the economic structure are serving their last terms and have declared their interest in other elective positions in the August General Election.

The bloc brings together Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Baringo, Turkana, Nandi, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo Marakwet.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, the chairman of Noreb since it was launched, has been criticised over the failure to steer it to realise its investment dreams.

New employment opportunities

Some of the investors who had pledged to inject between Sh80 billion and Sh100 billion, Mr Mandago said, have set up various businesses in the region and created new employment opportunities.

“As a result of the investment conference, more businesses have been realised as investors tap unexploited opportunities under our common economic agenda,” he said in an earlier interview.

Apart from Mr Mandago, other second-term governors behind the creation of Noreb include Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Josphat Nanok (Turkana) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia).

“We fail to understand why he has not convened any Noreb meeting since new governors were elected to office. This has forced some of the counties to join other economic blocs,” said Wilson Too, from Eldoret.

Some investors in the region now want Noreb disbanded after most counties walked out and joined other economic blocs. Nandi, for instance, opted for the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) launched four years ago. Elgeyo Marakwet joined the Frontier Development Council (FDC) that brings together marginalised counties.

“(Noreb) has turned into a political outfit instead of advocating for economic investments in the region,” said David Maina, another investor in Eldoret.

Nandi has teamed up with Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga counties in promoting socio-economic integration and cross-border trade among communities residing in the Lake region.

Other economic bloc

“We are still in Noreb because of the common investments in terms of agriculture and dairy production but LREB is our main market for such products,” said Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.

Mr Tolgos has rejected claims that Noreb was moribund.

“The Noreb constitution does not limit any county from joining any other economic bloc. We have not completely pulled out of it,” he said through his spokesperson Kibiwott Koros.

Other FDC members are Samburu, West Pokot, Lamu, Tana River, Turkana, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit and Isiolo.

Trade unionists called on county governments to allocate more resources to set up cottage industries so as to boost industrial development and create employment opportunities.