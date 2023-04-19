Police make changes at Makadara division

Officials have made changes at the Makadara Police Division in Nairobi.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer Felix Nyamai Kithuku who headed the Makadara division has been moved to Nakuru region in the same capacity.

Martin Korongo was named as the new Makadara DCIO. He was previously working Loitoktok.

Judith Nyongesa, who was the deputy OCPD, was made Makadara police boss.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Makadara police chief Nyongesa said the changes are “just normal transfers”.

Dennis Omuko has replaced Mrs Nyongesa as the deputy.

Makadara police division has five police stations and several police camps.

Police commanders of the stations are Festus Maingi (Industrial Area), Benjamin Ndeto (Mukuru Kwa Reuben), Robert Mbui (South B) James Nyamatara (Lunga Lunga) and C.I Mbuvi (Makongeni)

Mrs Nyongesa said crime level has drastically gone down in the division which comprises of the vast Mukuru slums, normally used by criminals as their hideout.

She said intensified police patrols and the involvement of the Nyumba Kumi initiative has helped the fight against crime.

But locals who spoke to the Nation, on condition of anonymity, say there is need for additional of police vehicles because the division has only five vehicles for rapid response.