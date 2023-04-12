Ruto appoints Douglas Kirocho police deputy inspector-general

President William Ruto has appointed the commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) Douglas Kanja Kirocho as the new Deputy inspector-general of police.

Mr Kirocho succeeds Edward Mbugua who proceeded on terminal leave last month.

Former Police spokesman Bruno Shioso who has been serving as the Kiganjo Police Training Institute commandant has been moved to the Kenya Coast Guard as the director-general.

Director of Investigations at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Eliud Kipkoech Lagat has been named the new GSU Commandant.

Other changes made in the National Police Service include the transfer of the Director of Operations Gideon Munga Nyale to Kiganjo Police Training Institute as Ranson Loimodoni takes over as head of operations.