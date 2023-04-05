Nyanza Regional Police boss post now held by third officer in span of two weeks

The turnover of senior officers serving as Nyanza Regional Police Commanders in a span of two weeks has raised eyebrows amidst chaos in the region during the anti-government protests.

Three regional police bosses have served over a period of 14 days with two being recalled under unclear circumstances.

By March 20 when the anti-government demonstrations called by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga started, Mr Karanja Muiruri was the Nyanza Regional Police boss.

He was the one who led the police operations that, to many, did not go well as Kisumu reported the first casualty of the demos, a university student who was shot by police s well as massive destruction of property as protesters accessed the CBD.

Also Read: Officer who testified in Naivasha PEV hearings dies

Mr Muiruri would later be recalled to the headquarters the following Monday morning under unclear circumstances and his place taken over by Mr Noah Mwivanda.

Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori continued to bear the brunt of the violent protests.

Mr Mwivanda reported on March 27 and oversaw an operation to contain protests in the region, which turned deadly leaving at least two people including a police officer dead.

After leading operations on Monday and Thursday, the Nation has established that Mr Mwivanda has also been recalled to the headquarters, a week after he was appointed.

According to sources from Vigilance House, Mr Mwivanda is likely to have been recalled because of the existing tensions between him and local journalists, who in 2020 filed a case against him with the Internal Affairs Unit accusing him of harassment and abuse of office.

His transfer comes at a time when the public and the media is keenly following cases of police brutality against journalists.

Mr Mwivanda has been replaced by the director of Welfare Directorate Manasse Musyoka.

Mr Musyoka who is a former commander for Central and Coast regions reported on Tuesday and was set to take over Wednesday, April 5.

It is not yet clear whether the recalling of Mr Muiruri was as a result of the management of the protests in Kisumu and the neighboring counties.

Being in charge of coordinating security operations in the six counties of Nyanza, Kisumu, Kisii, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay and Nyamira, Mr Muiruri also oversaw the 2022 General. Only pockets of violence and police excesses were reported in the region during and after the polls.

Mr Muiruri took over as the regional boss from Ms Lydia Ligami in October 2020 after the latter had served for only three months.