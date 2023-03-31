Azimio protests: Policeman dies after being struck with stone in Kisumu

A police officer has died after being hit on the chest with a catapult-propelled stone during Thursday’s anti-government protests in Kisumu County

Ben Oduor, who was attached to Keroka Police Station in Nyamira County, died at the Aga Khan Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday night.

Nyanza Regional Police Commander Noah Mwivanda said the corporal was hit by people who used a giant homemade catapult and stones as they engaged the police in running battles.

“Our security officers have embarked on a massive search for the catapult, which we have now classified as a lethal weapon,” he said.

Due to its size, the huge Y-shaped stick with an elastic band tied to the two prongs, was used by up to four rioters to launch stones at the police during a raid at Jamia Supermarket, which was looted.

“This weapon is also dangerous to the people who use it. We call upon any member of the public with any information on where it can be found to report to the nearest police station,” he said.

Oduor was among officers who provided reinforcement in Kisumu, where the opposition’s Azimio coalition has a huge following and where protests are usually charged.

Opposition politicians, led by Azimio chief Raila Odinga are holding protests to compel the government to meet demands including lowering the high cost of living and a stop to the selection of electoral commissioners.

Oduor's body was taken to the Aga Khan Hospital mortuary.