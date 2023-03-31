Azimio demos: US says attacks on journalists threaten democracy

The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports of attacks against journalists during anti-government protests organised by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and its leader Raila Odinga.

Ambassador Meg Whitman said this via Twitter on Friday, noting that "protecting press freedom and safety is a cornerstone of democracy".

Several journalists have been injured during the protests that officially began on March 20, as the opposition pushes for, among other things, a lower cost of living and an overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

On Monday, journalists covering the demonstrations found themselves a part of the story after they were attacked by hooligans and police in different areas.

Some of the places where assaults were reported were Kawangware, Mathare, the Nairobi city centre and former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Northlands farm, which was invaded by goons.

More journalists were attacked on Thursday, which marked the second round of the demonstrations this week. It was another bad day after a police officer fired a tear gas canister at NTV cameraman Eric Isinta's face and wounded him. Standard journalist Timon Abuna was also wounded on the head during the attack.

The incident happened in Embakasi as Mr Odinga's convoy travelled through Pipeline.

Caught up in running battles between opposition supporters and anti-riot police, camerapersons, photographers and other media practicioners have been targeted for acts of hooliganism and criminality. A police officer was captured lobbying teargas canisters inside a vehicle that journalists were using.

According to the Media Council of Kenya, a total of 25 journalists have been attacked, harassed, and arrested while covering demonstrations. The council termed March the darkest month for Kenyan media since the clamour for multiparty democracy.

“We have so far documented 25 cases of attacks on local and foreign journalists in the hands of State and non-State actors since the onset of the demonstrations,” the MCK said in a statement.

The organisation's chief executive, David Omwoyo, asked political leaders from both the government and the opposition to leave journalists out of their wrangles.

“Journalists are not contestants in the current political processes and it is an unwarranted, gross violation of human rights and an impediment to democracy to target them, knowing they have a duty to inform the public on such matters of public interest," Mr Omwoyo said.

The council encouraged editors and reporters preparing for assignments to prioritise risk assessment while on the field, including boarding politicians’ vehicles and wearing appropriate safety gear.

Mr Odinga earlier condemned the attacks on journalists, while announcing the "mother of all demonstrations" next Monday.

“As Kenyans, we have the right to demand a forensic audit of the server to resolve this matter once and for all. Our quest won't stop and we'll hold the mother of all demonstrations next Monday, regardless of what our detractors say,” he said.