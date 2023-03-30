Raila promises mother of all protests on Monday

The opposition has vowed not to relent in its push to have the Kenya Kwanza administration address the current high cost of living in the country even as it plans to continue its anti-government demonstrations across the country.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader, Raila Odinga, said the Monday protests will take place, speaking after the coalition marked its third day and second week of protests in the country on Thursday, March 30.

Mr Odinga and a host of Azimio leaders engaged Nairobi residents on Thursday as they held stopovers in the city’s Eastland areas of Imara Daima, Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Kware.

The Azimio entourage snaked through the Nairobi Eastlands areas as it headed to the Outer Ring Road for a rally at the Jacaranda Grounds.

However, trouble started after they left Kware area to join the Outer Ring Road at the Kware stage. Police vehicles including water cannons blocked the way forcing the motorcade to stop briefly before changing course.

“This is the third time the police are disrupting our meetings without any provocation. As we do this, we are within the Constitution and one day those in charge will be held to account,” said Mr Odinga as he maintained that the Monday and Thursday demonstrations are still on.

“They have called us anarchists and that we want to destroy public property - the reason they are sending us the police but we will not retreat. We don’t fear the police even if they hurl teargas, spray us with water cannons or jail us.”

Those in the motorcade included Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, George Wanjakoya, and former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya. Others were Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and a host of MPs among them Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), and Babu Owino (Embakasi East).

Mr Odinga said that Kenya Kwanza administration should not use force on peaceful demonstrators, noting that the police intimidation against a public course will not stop “what we have started to liberate this country.”

“We are not fools. We are not mad people. We want Kenya to be redeemed and we will ensure that this happens," Mr Odinga said.

Ms Karua said that Kenya Kwanza should be ready to be held to account for what “they promised Kenyans.”

“This government has no feelings for the people, that is why they are harassing us as we agitate for good governance. Kenya must change. People must live dignified lives. But criminals must face the law,” said Ms Karua.

Mr Odinga also noted that he will continue the push to have the IEBC servers opened.