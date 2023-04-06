Ruto taps Adan Mohammed to lead Kenya leather board
President William Ruto has named Adan Mohammed chairperson of Kenya Leather Development Council board.
The appointment took effect on April 5. He will serve for three years.
At the same time, the President revoked the appointment of Francis Munywoki who was serving in the same capacity.
In the latest appointments, the President also named Samuel Sakita Kutata as the chairperson of Ewaso Ngiro South River Basin Development Authority board.
Former Wajir West MP Mohamed Ahmed Kolosh was also named as a member of the Kenya Roads Board.
Meanwhile, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi has appointed Michael Kihuha Nyangi, Florence John, Regina Ngima Muthami, Peter Gathii Reuben, David Kipkemoi Rotich, and Moses Oude Amoo members of the Kenya Leather Development Council.
Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen appointed Walter Ogolla (Eng.), Sarah Kimani, Rebecca Lamong, and George Ngugi as members Kenya Airports Authority board.