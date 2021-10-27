Man gets six months for damaging his mother's TV sets

Ronald Kipkemboi at the Kibera law courts.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

A man who vandalised his mother’s two TV sets while throwing tantrums will serve six months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of causing malicious property damage.

