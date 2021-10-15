Tanzanian man jailed for 15 years for defiling girl

Gavel

Isa was given 14 days to appeal before being taken to Homa Bay Prison.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

A 24-year-old Tanzanian national has been jailed for 15 years for defiling a 17-year-old girl in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County.

