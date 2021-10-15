Tanzanian man jailed for 15 years for defiling girl

A 24-year-old Tanzanian national has been jailed for 15 years for defiling a 17-year-old girl in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County.

Zuberi Bado Isa was found guilty by Ndhiwa Principal Magistrate Mary Ochieng’.

He faced two counts including being in the country unlawfully.

Isa was in Miranga Village, West Kanyadoto location, in Ndhiwa Sub-county unlawfully on August 14, 2018, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to being in Kenya without valid documents.

Isa was also charged with defiling an underage girl, contrary to Sexual Offences Act of 2006, but he denied the offence.

Isa worked as a farmhand at a home in Miranga Village in 2018 when he developed his relationship with the girl.

He committed the offence when he worked for a woman identified as Margaret Adhiambo, who was previously charged with allowing the convict to defile the girl in her house.

But Ms Adhiambo was acquitted after convincing the court that she was the one who informed the village elder that Isa was defiling the girl.

Also testified

The magistrate relied on a medical report from Ndhiwa Sub-County Hospital that revealed that the girl was defiled.

Dr Nelson Waka, who examined the girl, testified that the girl was defiled.

Six witnesses, including an assistant chief, a police constable and a village elder, also testified.

They all pointed fingers at Isa as the perpetrator of the offence.

Prosecutor Victor Alenga asked the magistrate to give Isa a “deterrent sentence” that would serve as an example to others.

“Your honour, due to the high prevalence of sexual offences in the area, the accused person deserves a serious and deterrent sentence to be an example to others who might have similar intentions,” Mr Alenga said.

The magistrate sent Isa to prison for 15 years.

“He will be deported to his country after completing his jail term,” the magistrate ordered.