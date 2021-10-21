Police Constable Rodgers Ouma
Policeman jailed 25 years for raping battered woman

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • The woman had her statement recorded but she could not leave the station due to the heavy rain.
  • The woman was lured by the police officer who offered her shelter from the rain in his house.

Ms Joy Wanja (not her real name) visited a Lamu police station to lodge a complaint against her husband, but she ended up being raped by a police officer who was on duty.

