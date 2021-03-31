KeNHA given access to expressway land

Nairobi expressway

Transport CS James Macharia (bending) during the Nairobi expressway works inspection yesterday. He told the contractor to observe the guidelines meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

What you need to know:

  • The Sh62 billion project launched in October 2019 will be completed this year.
  • Concessionaire, a Chinese contractor, to transfer the road to the government after 30 years.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has been granted access to the land on the wayleave of the Nairobi Expressway.

