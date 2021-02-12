Sh185m GM footbridge to make way for Nairobi Expressway, says KeNHA boss

The roads agency in charge of the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway says the footbridges on Mombasa Road will remain intact except one.

As the multibillion-shilling road takes shape, Kenyans have been wondering what will happen to the multimillion-shilling footbridges, which cut across the path of the expressway that is expected to link Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and James Gichuru Road.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director-General Peter Mundinia, during an interview with nation.africa, disclosed that only the footbridge at the General Motors junction would be affected.

“Most of them are remaining other than the General Motors one. Even that bridge is a steel structure. So, it will be reconfigured and utilised on the same expressway or elsewhere,” he said.

Engineer Mundinia said the decision was made to avoid inconveniencing thousands of city dwellers who use the bridges daily.

He said the Bellevue footbridge will remain intact because the expressway will be above it.

Pedestrian traffic

“It depends on where the footbridge is located and whether it is possible to have it the way it is or not. If it is, we will leave it as it is and if it is not, then it is going to be removed and redone,” he added.

According to Mr Mundinia, there will be no loss at all.

The two footbridges were built by H. Young & Company, though the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission raised concerns over the tendering process.

The cost of the two bridges was Sh362 million.

The Bellevue bridge, which connects to South C, cost Sh177 million while the one at General Motors cost Sh185.8 million.

Mr Mundinia said the footbridges are important for pedestrian traffic, hence the need to spare them.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director General Peter Mundinia during the interview with the Nation at his office in Nairobi on February 9, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Nairobi skyline

“There is no problem and we all know that there is a lot of carbon emission. Whether you walk on a pathway or you are using a footbridge, one will still consume it. I can’t say that people will be more exposed to carbon emissions simply because it is under the expressway. Their safety is guaranteed,” he said.

The height between the expressway and the footbridge will be three metres, according to Mr Mundinia.

The expressway that is expected to change the Nairobi skyline will be completed by the end of the year.

The snazzy new 27.1-kilometre road, which is being done by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), was initially set to be completed in December 2022, but the deadline was brought forward to December 2021.

The contractor has so far erected more than 69 pillars and earthworks along the stretch.

A section of the expressway from Mlolongo to NextGen Mall, a distance of 18.2 kilometres, will be a flatbed road, while the section from Nextgen Mall through the city centre to St Mark’s Church, covering 8.2 kilometres, will be elevated.

Dual carriageway

Motorists using the Sh62 billion highway will be charged a daily toll of between Sh100 and Sh1,600 depending on the type of vehicle.

The government opened a window allowing the Chinese company that will manage the Expressway to adjust toll charges, which will be paid in dollars, on yearly basis.

In a gazette notice published in December, Transport Secretary James Macharia said the concessionaire, Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of CRBC, will be at liberty to review the base toll rates (BRT).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 (2A) of the Public Roads Toll Act, (Cap 407), the dual carriageway with Class A standard that connects Mlolongo with James Gichuru road along the median strip of the A8 National Road is declared to be a Toll Road with immediate effect,” read part of the notice.

One of the footbridges on Mombasa Road near General Motors in this picture taken on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The footbridge will be unbolted to allow construction of the Nairobi Expressway. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The rates are based on the dollar and will be reviewed based on inflation. This will cushion the Chinese operator from exchange rate losses.