Expressway: Kenyans to pay for road they’ll be taxed to use

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Chinese firm is expected to earn an estimated Sh106.8 billion in profits for the 27 years that it will own and operate the double-decker road.

  • Ambulances, police vehicles, and military vehicles will however be exempted from paying toll fees.

It is a double pain for taxpayers who will pay billions of shillings upfront to relocate utilities on the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway and also pay toll fees to use the double-decker highway when it is completed.

