Fire destroys Ebrahim shopping mall in Nairobi

Properties of unknown value have been destroyed after a fire ravaged the Ebrahim shopping mall on Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

The first and second floors of the building were the worst affected.

Videos shared on online platforms showed the flames spreading to neighbouring buildings, adding to the loss.

Aftermath of fire at Ebrahim Shopping Mall, Moi Avenue Road, Nairobi

The videos also showed firefighters and fire engines battling the blaze. Police officers could be seen coordinating the response. However, business owners complained about delayed response.

"The fire station is not far from here. If they had responded faster, I bet a lot could have been saved," said a stall owner.

According to the footage, passers-by watched helplessly as the fire ravaged the building.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The building houses various stalls selling clothes, mobile phones, laptops, shoes and beauty products, among other items.