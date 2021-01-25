Drama at City Hall over Sh500 million payment to law firms

Drama unfolded at City Hall on Monday after more than 10 MCAs stormed the offices of the county attorney and the chief finance officer, demanding to know the status of the payment of at least Sh500 million to 25 law firms.

The ward representatives sought to know why the county wanted to pay the firms and exclude lawyers who sufficiently represented it in court.

The MCAs first camped at CFO Halkano Waqo’s office for close to an hour, seeking to know whether he had given the go-ahead for the money to be released.

They then proceeded to County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka’s office on the same mission, spending close to 30 minutes there.

The drama comes after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched investigations into a possible collusion of several leading law firms and Nairobi MCAs to swindle the county government of close to Sh500 million in legal fees.

The probe centres around payment of legal fees to the firms between 2013 and 2020.

The commission has asked the Nairobi county secretary to furnish it with specific case files handled by the 25 law firms in that period, including details of the cases, letters of instruction and contract agreements.

Selfish interests

Led by Dandora Area 4 MCA Francis Otieno, the legislators accused some of their counterparts, who have labelled themselves “super MCAs”, of being behind a plot to arm-twist the county into paying law firms they fronted.

Huruma MCA David Okello and Dandora Area 4 MCA Francis Otieno leave the office of Nairobi County’s Chief Finance Officer Halkano Waqo on January 25, 2020 after meeting him over the payment of more than Sh500 million to 25 law firms. Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

Mr Otieno wondered why the said wanted the payments expedited yet City Hall has been unable to release bursary funds weeks after schools reopened.

“We will not allow some of our counterparts to use county money to advance their selfish interests. Why were they pushing to have the law firms paid yet they don’t apply the same energy in having bursary money released?”

“Let the officers not bow to pressure to pay the law firms. If they do,it will not be business as usual at City Hall.”

He was with ward representatives including David Okello (Huruma), Jared Akama (Mugomoini), Redson Otieno (Ngei), Maurice Gari (Nairobi West), Moses Ogeto (Kilimani), Lawrence Otieno (Sarang’ombe), Alvin Palapala (Kitusuru) and Clarence Munga (Kabiro).

The MCAs claimed that the firms were to be paid the millions last Friday, only for the plan to grind to a halt following the shocker from EACC.

CFO's response

Mr Waqo dismissed the MCAs’ claims, saying he was not aware of such payments and the law firms being bandied around.

He said, however, that if such a list exists, the county will follow the law in making the payments.

“There is so much speculation, with people trying to create stories from nowhere and intimidate and threaten people. We will do everything within the law and as guided by financial regulations. We have no choice as we are dealing with public resources,” he said.

According to the payment schedule, Njenga Maina and Co advocates was to get Sh40 million, Tom Ojienda and Associates Sh30 million, E N Omoti and Co. advocates Sh30 million, Wanjiku Maina and Co Advocates Sh25 million and Kwanga Mboya and Co advocates Sh45 million.

Irungu Kang’ata and Company Advocates was to receive Sh3.3 million, Ogeto Ottachi and Co. Advocates Sh20 million, Maanzo and Co. Advocates Sh2.6 million, E. Oyaro and Co. Advocates Sh10 million, Ario and Co. Advocates Sh30 million and Sh20 million to Maksam Asanyo.

Others were Koceyo and Co. Advocates (Sh15 million), R.M Wafula and Co. Advocates (Sh15 million), Mbaluka and Co. Advocates (Sh20 million) and Ongicho Ongicho and Co. Advocates (Sh18 million).

comulo@ke.nationmedia.com