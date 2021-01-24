Senator Kang'ata Irungu
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Kang’ata’s law firm among 25 under EACC probe over City Hall payments

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • But Dr Kang’ata reads political mischief in the new probe, saying he worked for City Hall in 2018 and got paid.

  • The ward representatives also lamented the favouritism by City Hall in clearance of pending bills owed to lawyers instead of small-scale suppliers owed less money.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into multimillion-shilling dealings of 25 law firms with the Nairobi County government, including one associated with Senate Majority Whip Irung’u Kang’ata and another owned by Makueni MP Dan Maanzo .

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Curtain falls on eccentric ex-Nairobi mayor King'ori

  2. Drama as Kimilili students go on rampage over 'cruel' prefects

    WhatsApp Image 2021-01-25 at 11.31.14 (1)

  3. Mzima pipeline bursts, adding to Coast residents' water woes

  4. Meru coffee farmers suffer as assets are 'looted'

  5. Nakuru County wins court case against matatus

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.