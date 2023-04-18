Boy, 4, dies after falling from sixth-floor balcony in Nairobi

A family in Nairobi's Huruma Estate is in mourning after their four-year-old boy fell to his death from the sixth floor of their house.

Oscar Nabikhwa was playing with other children on the balcony of his family's apartment when he slipped and fell to the ground.

Police said young Oscar had returned home from school before venturing out with other children on the evening, of Monday April 17, when the incident occurred.

His mother, who was in the house at the time, told police she was told by other children that her son had fallen from the balcony.

"I rushed downstairs where I found him bleeding from the head after the fall. My neighbours helped me take him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead," read part of the police report.

Police visited the scene as part of their investigation.

They declared it an accident but added that an inquest had been opened to reach a conclusion.

Keep an eye on children

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei urged parents to be careful and keep an eye on their children, saying incidents were likely to happen as children stayed at home during the school holidays, which began this week.

At the same time, he urged developers to put safety measures on structures to ensure the safety of vulnerable people, especially children.

A post-mortem of the body is planned as part of the investigation into the death.

The news comes just days after a two-year-old boy of Ethiopian origin died after falling from the fourth floor of a flat in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The incident on Thursday, April 13 happened when the boy was also playing on the balcony of the Rose Villa apartment when he fell and hit his head.

His mother and neighbours rushed to the scene and picked him up before taking him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police officers were informed of the incident before rushing to the scene and to the hospital to take statements.