New tests to reveal whether Jeff Mwathi was sexually molested before death

A second post-mortem conducted on the body of 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi has established that he died due to severe head and limb injuries, even as the pathologist indicated that it will take longer to know if he was sexually molested.

The exam conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor established that Mwathi had severe head injuries. He also had fractures on the upper and lower limbs as well as on his neck.

"We have taken more samples to carry out a toxicology test and also to establish if he was sexually molested before he met his death," said Dr Oduor, adding that it will take at least three months.

Although the post-mortem did not conclusively determine what caused his death, Dr Oduor said he died largely because of the severe injuries he suffered.

"After the autopsy, l have established that he had severe head injuries that almost raptured the skull,” stated the pathologist.

The fresh post-mortem, coming hours after the body was exhumed, was witnessed by family members.

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were part of the team that led the exhumation and fresh post-mortem of the body, which had been buried at his parents' home in Likia, Njoro sub-county, in Nakuru. It was exhumed on Friday morning.

Investigators want to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mwathi’s controversial death after he fell from the 12th-floor flat of Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna, popularly known as DJ Fatxo.

Homicide detectives are seeking to determine if he was pushed, or if he fell from the building in Roysambu.

On Tuesday, DCI boss Mohamed Amin joined a team investigating Mwathi's death and directed that the body be exhumed.

Mr Amin visited the scene where Mwathi died as detectives collected more information. Detectives from the homicide unit wanted to reconstruct the scene.

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome last Sunday said investigators had found gaps in the case and needed to exhume the body to help their investigation.

Last month, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki asked Mr Amin to have the matter taken over by DCI headquarters.

Person of interest

On February 22, 2023, 23-year-old Mwathi lost his life after allegedly falling from the house of the Mugithi singer, on the 12th floor of Redwood Apartments in Kasarani area.

DJ Fatxo is now a person of interest in the case.

Mwathi had been with the singer before they went to his home at Redwoods apartment.

The singer's cousin and driver were also present at the house alongside two women.

Officials say Mwathi had met the singer hours earlier for an interior design job and that he had been promised a down payment to begin work that same morning.

An initial report filed at Kasarani police station on February 22, stated that an unidentified man had taken his won life by jumping from the building.

Detectives familiar with the matter said police were called and told that a man had committed suicide.

However, the suicide theory has since been dismissed by Mwathi’s family which claims he might have been pushed or had been killed before being thrown out of the flat.

At least five people, among them DJ Fatxo, have been lined up for questioning over the death.

The DJ has since distanced himself from the death and the others set to record statements are the friends who were in the house where they all are said to have been partying before Mwathi's death.

How Mwathi ended up dead outside the DJ's house after the partying is now the subject of police investigations.