Jeff Mwathi: Police exhume interior designer's body

The exhumation of the body of interior designer Geoffrey Mwathi (Jeff) is currently under way at his parents' home in Likia, Njoro sub-county, Nakuru County.

The body is being exhumed by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for a fresh post-mortem, as part of the ongoing investigations into his mysterious death, initially ruled as a suicide.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor will conduct the autopsy.

A fresh post-mortem that will be witnessed by family members will be conducted in a tent at the home.

Detectives from the homicide department are part of the team leading the exhumation and fresh post-mortem.

On Tuesday, Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohamed Amin joined a team investigating Mwathi's death after he fell 10 floors to the ground, directing that the body be exhumed for a second and fresh post-mortem.

Musician Samidoh joins family as DCI exhumes Jeff Mwathi's body

Mr Amin visited the scene where Mwathi died in Roysambu, as detectives collected more information that will aid in the investigations into his death.

Mr Amin was accompanied by detectives from the homicide unit who wanted to reconstruct the scene for further investigation.

He said he visited the scene to understand what happened, with many questions emerging about the circumstances surrounding Mwathi's mysterious death.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome last Sunday said they have found gaps in the incident and needed to exhume the body to help their probe.

On February 22, 2023, 23-year-old Mwathi, lost his life after falling from the 12th floor of Redwood Apartments in Kasarani.

Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo is a person of interest in the case.

Mwathi had spent the day with the singer before they went to his home at Redwoods apartment block in Nairobi. The singer's cousin and driver were also present at the flat alongside two women.

It is from DJ Fatxo's flat that Mwathi allegedly leaped to his death, according to Kasarani police.