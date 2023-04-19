Schoolboy, man drown in Murang’a river as heavy rains continue

Two people, including a 13-year-old schoolboy died on Tuesday after they drowned in a Murang'a river following heavy rains pounding the region.

According to Murang'a South Deputy County Commissioner Mr Gitonga Murungi, the boy was among two other pupils from Kianjiru-ini Primary School and he drowned as they tried to cross Ithe Rúí River.

“The boys were trying to cross the swollen river as they were coming from school when Alex Irungu, 13, was overwhelmed by the tides. His colleagues screamed and Mr Dominic Ng'ang'a 58, ran to respond to the distress call,” said Mr Murungi.

He added that Mr Ng'ang'a arrived when the schoolboy had already been swept into the speeding course of the river and in fatherly determination to save him, he jumped into the fiery waters to rescue him.

“The two drowned owing to the speed of the water and lack of swimming skills. The two boys relayed the message to the village and a rescue mission was mobilised led by area Assistant County Commissioner Mr Joshua Okello and police,” he said.

The bodies were retrieved a kilometre downstream where they had been held by rocks and debris.

"They were moved to Murang'a Level Five hospital mortuary for postmortem. It was a tragedy that has left the village mourning two unfortunate deaths," he said.

Mr Okello said the boys were only trying to be adventurous since there is a bridge that they could have safely used to cross the river.

"But it has happened and we are all sorry. We will mobilise area stakeholders to sensitive the children against playing with the swollen rivers. We do not want the blessing that is the rain to be a source of mourning," he said.

The Met Department warned of enhanced rainfall and strong winds expected across the country including in the Central Highlands.