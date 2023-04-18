Weatherman warns of potential floods later this week

Enhanced rainfall and strong winds are expected across the country, the Met Department has warned urging residents of Central Highlands, South Rift, and South-Eastern of potential floods later this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department also asked Kenyans to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

In an official notice referenced no 01/2023 and titled ‘ heavy rains and strong winds advisory on Tuesday, the department asked Kenyans residing in Embu, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang'a, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi; Nairobi, Narok, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru; Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, lsiolo, Wajir and Garissa to be on the lookout for potential floods.

“The rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to continue up to Friday, April 21, 2023,” a statement by the weatherman reads in part.

“It is likely to intensify to more than 30mm in 24hrs today April 18, 2023 in the Central Highlands including Nairobi County, the South and Central Rift Valley, the Southeastern lowlands, off South Coast and parts of Northeastern Kenya,” the official notice, which described the probability of occurrence as moderate, adds.

“The rainfall is expected to spread to the North coastal region and Lake Basin on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The heavy rainfall is likely to continue over several parts of the country with a reduced intensity over the coastal region on Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, 2023.”

According to the weather forecasts, strong winds of more than 25knots (12 m/s) are expected over the South Coast and North-western Kenya.