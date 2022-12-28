Tragic end for bodaboda rider caught in viral video crossing swollen river

The body of a bodaboda rider who was videographed as he drowned when he attempted to cross a flooded river in Narok has been retrieved.

Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said the motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified, died on Christmas day as he crossed the swollen river.

"It was reported on December 27 this year at around 1030hrs that on December 25, 2022, at around 1800hrs there was a drowning incident at river Kongit. Police visited the scene which is at Olalui area within Kilgoris township," said Mr Mutoro.

The county police boss said that immediately after a heavy downpour, the unknown male adult, a bodaboda rider, hurriedly tried to cross the raging Kongit River from Kilgoris side towards Migingo along Kilgoris-Migingo road and was swept away by raging waters downstream together with his motorcycle.

He said that no formal report was made to police until Tuesday, December 27 via OB number 46/26/12/22 at 2200hrs after which police officers retrieved the motorcycle which has been positively identified as the one which was being ridden by the victim.

Later in the evening, the body of the male adult was retrieved from the river and is pending identification.

The county police boss has asked members of the public, especially motorists and motorcyclists, to be vigilant while crossing swelling roads during the rainy season.