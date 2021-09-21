Churches in Murang'a start 30-day fasting over killings

Joyce Wanjira burial Murang'a

Mourners in Kariguini village, Murang'a County carry the coffin bearing the remains of Joyce Wanjira who was brutally murdered. Religious leaders in Murang'a have announced the start of 30 days of fasting over increased murders.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Religious leaders in Murang'a have announced the start of 30 days of fasting over increased murders targeting women in the county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.