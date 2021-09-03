Joyce Waithera
Last moments of Murang’a woman killed in cold blood

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Joyce Wanjira, whose badly mutilated body was found dumped outside Kagaa Secondary School in Murang’a County on August 21 cut into four pieces, had a premonition about her death and attempted to hide from it.

