Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group.

Mombasa

Prime

Tourism players oppose Balala’s plan to privatise game parks

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Tourism stakeholders at the Coast have condemned the plans by the government to privatise national reserves and game parks.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Waiguru reshuffles Kirinyaga chief officers

  2. Vote counting resumes in Juja after chaos

  3. CS Balala makes u-turn on privatising parks after uproar

  4. Policeman accused of defiling 9-year-old daughter

  5. PRIME Mystery of missing handcuffs as police probe Murang’a deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.