Kenya launches wildlife census to boost conservation of iconic species

Kenya on Friday launched a three-month national wildlife census whose results will inform retooling of conservation programmes for iconic species grappling with climatic and human-induced threats.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Mr Najib Balala, said the first-ever National Wildlife Census in Kenya will enable the government to obtain accurate data on wildlife resources including giant land mammals, carnivores and marine life.

"The census will utilise globally recognised methodologies to obtain accurate data on wildlife resources in the country and mitigate future threats to their survival," Balala said during the televised census launch at the Shimba Hills National Reserve headquarters, in the coastal county of Kwale.

He said the census, which will utilise state-of-the-art satellite technology, has been funded by the government to the tune of Sh250 (about 2.34 million US dollars).

It will strengthen evidence-based management of iconic species that are an integral part of Kenyan heritage besides contributing to national coffers through tourism, Mr Balala said.

"We want precise data on wildlife population in the country to guide effective conservation of species amid challenges like climate change, changing land-use practices, and competition with agriculture," he said.

Exact population

Data-driven interventions are key to minimising human-wildlife conflicts that have emerged as a grave threat to the survival of iconic species like elephants, rhinos, and lions, Balala said.

Census data will help Kenya review the existing conservation models, strike a balance between livelihoods and conservation, he said, noting that the census will be carried out in protected areas like forests, marine ecosystems, and rivers.

Fred Segor, Principal Secretary at the State Department of Wildlife, said the census will help determine the exact population of wildlife species, their distribution, economic value, and emerging threats.

The government is required by law to regularly update wildlife population data as a means to strengthen conservation efforts, he said.

All 47 counties

According to Kenya Wildlife Service, the census will count terrestrial, freshwater, marine mammals, key birds, endangered primates and reptiles in the 47 counties across the country, whose rich wildlife resource is one of its key economic pillars

It is in collaboration with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KEMFRI) and the Wildlife Research and Training Institute, which will all present their data to the ministry.

The money will go towards rangers, foot soldiers and communities which will take part in the exercise, as well as the acquisition of helicopters, vehicles and sophisticated tools that will be needed to ensure the data is accurate.

Marginalised areas including Marsabit and Turkana counties, that have previously not been covered during collection of such data, will take part, the aim being to cover all the 47 counties.

The census will also cover protected areas including private ranches and previously inaccessible areas where there are wild animals.

"We already know where their corridors are. This exercise will cover all those areas," said Mr Balala.

And for the first time in many years, the government will also carry out a census of marine creatures. The CS said the last activity of this kind was done in 1997, hence the need for updated date.

"We are looking for dolphins, turtles and other species that are endangered as well," he said.

Tourism a big winner

Tourism Principal Secretary Safina Kwekwe lauded the move, saying the availability of such crucial data will help market Kenya as a top tourism destination.

"Tourism will be the largest beneficiary as we will use the data for attraction and do other [relevant] research," she said.

KEMFRI Director James Njiru said the organisation will partner with the government to particularly keep track of endangered species of marine creatures along the coastline.

"This is critical for us because our mandate is to get good data and policies to inform management. Knowing what is in the waters is critical in conservation and exploitation," he stated.

Wildlife Research and Training Institute Acting Director Patrick Omondi said mixed methods will be used in the census, including use of helicopters and cameras, and physical counting.

The ministry also aims to establish an updated database which will form the basis for finding the real economic value of wildlife capital for reflections in the national budgeting process.