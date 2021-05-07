Kenya launches wildlife census to boost conservation of iconic species

Ol Pejeta Conservancy

A file photo of wildlife at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • CS says the census will strengthen evidence-based management of iconic species that are an integral part of Kenyan heritage besides contributing to national coffers through tourism.

Kenya on Friday launched a three-month national wildlife census whose results will inform retooling of conservation programmes for iconic species grappling with climatic and human-induced threats.

