The untold magic of Selenkay Conservancy

A pair of hipos foraging in swamp  in Amboseli National Park. Copyright Denis Bouillon. One time use onky for Rupi Mangat. Photo | Pool

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • Dine and wine in luxury at the rustic canvas eco-camp in the natural glade of grassland, at the Porini Amboseli Camp
  • It’s luxury in the wild – treat yourself. Your money goes into the Maasai children’s’ bursaries, health care and upkeep of the area

Kilimanjaro raises her beautiful snowy peak, revealing her full figure under a gorgeous blue sky. In one frame, Kibo the roof of Africa with her shorter siblings – Mawenzi and Shiro – shoulder her on either side.

