The people's billionaire: Larger-than-life generosity of Mombasa Cement owner Hasmukh Patel

As you arrive in Mombasa, you will never fail to notice sculptures and a beautification feature erected by a man who is rarely known by his name but as ‘Mombasa Cement’.

The Mombasa Cement has been a household name in Coast region as described by many due to the generosity and the love of environment.

Unlike many tycoons, Hasmukh Patel, who died on Thursday aged 58, had built a name as the people’s billionaire across the Coast region with those having different bills ranging from hospital and funeral bills, as well as school fees, all reaching out to him, and were sure to get help.

“I had nothing when my mother died, I had huge hospital bill and the cost of transporting body to Ugenya was big but I approached him and met him in person along Haile Selassie avenue. He paid hospital bill of Sh248,000 and provided us with transport to ferry my mother,” said Eunice Atieno, a beneficiary.

As preparations for his final respect on Sunday 1 September at New Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Links Road before being cremated at Buxton Crematorium, the Mombasa Cement owner will be missed by many with locals calling his family to continue with the same generosity.

“I wish he had a foundation to run his activities but his dead will leave his legacy to the mercies of his family, they might choose to continue supporting the poor or not,” said Sheila Mohammed, a Mombasa resident.

In his lifetime, the industrialist and philanthropist often shied away from media interviews, frequently referring journalists to his handlers for any information including those who wanted to write about his profile.

Until his demise on Thursday afternoon, his popularity was due to his major investments in the construction industry as well as philanthropic programs in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

From carrying out beautification projects in the towns, setting up critical infrastructure in public hospitals, building perimeter walls for schools, supplying fresh drinking water to pedestrians, settling hospital bills and feeding the needy in the society, the philanthropist has left an indelible mark in the hearts of those he touched.

Though this mark may be invisible, his company’s brand never goes unnoticed even to first-time visitors in Mombasa as it dots walls, cars, open-air screens and buildings associated with his charity work in the port city.

In a rare opportunity when Nation got a chance to interview him five years ago, the tycoon said he had devoted his life to help the needy people in the society.

“I live to help the underprivileged, that’s my mantra in life,” he said.

While confirming the death, family spokesman Samir Bhalo revealed that the deceased had been depending on a colostomy bag for years.

According to Mr Bhalo, he had been complaining of stomach pains for two days before he was rushed to hospital.

“He was not feeling well for the past two days, but he was not hospitalised. Once we consult family members we will update you. We leave everything to God. He had a stomach bag for years,” added Mr Bhalo.

The billionaire has left behind a widow and three children.

His death occurred barely five months after hosting the who-is-who in Coast political and business circles to a grand wedding for his son, Dhruv Hasmukh Patel, in Mombasa.

The tycoon, who had with vast business interests in Kenya and Uganda, had recently taken up irrigation at the Galana Kulalu farm after the government gave him the project in which he invested billions of shillings.

“We are trying to make this thing successful and God willing when you come back here next year you’ll be having a crop,” he told stakeholders.

Some five years ago, when the Sunday Nation ran a story about scores of bright Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidates who could not attend secondary schools due to poverty, he offered the students four-year scholarships.

Despite being sick and walking around with a colostomy bag, Mr Patel was always ready to help the needy and underprivileged.

Those in need, including politicians, would troop outside a temple along Haile Selassie Avenue, where he offered his financial help.

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, under whose tenure the city witnessed some transformation through Mombasa Cement, said Mr Patel has left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

“His dedication to making Mombasa a better place through his philanthropic work and commitment to environmental conservation has left a lasting impact on all of us. Many people from underprivileged backgrounds benefitted from his generosity in many areas ranging from healthcare to education assistance,” said the Mining and Blue Economy CS.

Among his most popular philanthropic programs, through Mombasa Cement Company, was a feeding program targeting street families in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

Since it was initiated 11 years ago, the program is currently estimated to be feeding up to 1,000 people daily in Mombasa County alone.

At Kikambala, Kilifi county, there is a food aid distribution site dubbed the Sahajanad Feeding Center where he also runs a special needs school housing hundreds of learners from ECDE, primary and secondary school children.

In total, more than 17,000 residents of Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa counties receive food rations from the three centres.

In a past interview with Nation, Mr Patel revealed that he uses around Sh50 million a month to feed the residents from the three counties.

In Mombasa, the businessman has also left behind a legacy of unique beautification projects across the city centre.

Sculptures of wildlife including sharks have been a signature attraction on roundabouts at the Central Business District.

In Kibarani, the once eyesore of a dumpsite that used to choke residents and visitors making their way in or out of the city was turned into a public park through his company’s efforts.

The dumpsite was located along a key road that leads to the Moi International Airport and the Standard Gauge Railway Mombasa Terminus.

However, his life was not devoid of controversy.

His company’s programs have faced some tussles under the current county government regime of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

In May 2023, the county government ordered Mombasa Cement to cease payment of hospital bills for patients at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

However, Mr Nassir later stated that his administration never meant to stop aid to the needy but to streamline the process.

In April this year, the security committee in Mombasa which was led by County Commissioner Mahmood Noor suspended the company’s feeding program due to security concerns.

This was after it was established that the program within the CBD was infiltrated by youthful criminal gangs who were harassing pedestrians and mugging them in broad daylight.

The businessman was also entangled in a succession case where two children of his brother, the late Arvind Kanji Patel, accused him of failing to facilitate their enrolment in foreign universities after completing their A-Level studies from an international school in Mombasa.

Through lawyer Richard Ngari, the two children and their mother wanted the court to revoke a grant of probate issued to the tycoon to administer a Will allegedly written by their father.

Mombasa Cement Limited is also embroiled in a land ownership case at its Mavoko plant in Machakos county where three businessmen are claiming ownership of part of the land.

The company is part of a conglomerate of companies under the Nyumba Group of Companies that include Corrugated Sheets Limited, Standard Rolling Mills and Kavee Quarries.