Mombasa Cement owner Hasmukh Patel dies at 58

Industrialist and Philanthropist Hasmukh Patel, the owner of Mombasa Cement Company, has passed on aged 58.

Family Spokesman Samir Bhalo on Thursday told Nation.Africa that Mr Patel, popularly known as Hasuu, breathed his last at 1pm while receiving treatment at a Mombasa hospital.

According to Mr Bhalo, he had been ill for two days, complaining of stomach pains.

“He was rushed to Premier Hospital where he was confirmed dead at the accidents and emergency department. We will confirm the burial arrangements later,” said the Tudor Member of County Assembly.

The billionaire has left behind a widow and three children.

Body of Mombasa tycoon and philanthropist Hasmukh Patel arrives at Pandya Hospital Morgue

'Man with a big heart'

Coast leaders mourned Mr Patel as a man with a big heart — a philanthropist who touched the lives of many Kenyans, especially Coast people.

“Mr Patel will be remembered for his active participation in society affairs in Mombasa as well as his generous support for the underprivileged,” Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said in his condolence message.