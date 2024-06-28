Protest aftermath: Mombasa County removes iconic sculptures over vandalism fears

Mombasa County has moved to save some of the iconic sculptures dotting the coastal city after goons infiltrated peaceful anti-Finance Bill protests Thursday and caused chaos and looting in some areas.

The rowdy youth vandalised some of the city’s beautification sculptures, causing the county administration to withdraw some of them, especially at the Lebanon Roundabout where buffalo sculptures were whisked away to safety.

The sculptures are reportedly valued at between Sh400,000 and Sh1 million, according to sources linked to Mombasa Cement proprietor Hasmukh Patel who installed them.

A man rests at the Lebanon Roundabout in Mombasa which was decorated with a Buffalo Sculpture. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The rowdy gang also set ablaze tyres on lawns of some of the roundabouts, hence burning and destroying the synthetic turf used to beautify the area.

Mohammed Osman, county executive member for Tourism, Culture and Trade, said it was unfortunate that the protests turned destructive.

“This is a tourist town. These actions will cost the taxpayer because some of the items destroyed will have to be reinstated. We call on our youth to exercise restraint and engage in peaceful demonstrations as stipulated by law.”

Some business establishments in Mombasa were also hit hard by Thursday's protests. For instance, at Bima Towers on Digo Road, an office owned by the Department of Trade was vandalised and items stolen. Adjacent to this is the Department Civil Registration Services where goons also made away with desktop computers and other office equipment.

Urban Sub-County police commander Maxwell Agoro confirmed that five of the suspected vandals were arrested around the Lebanon area.

“We also recovered a phone which we believe they stole from an unsuspecting local. We are waiting for the owner to come to the station. All of the suspects will be arraigned today.”

The suspected criminals went on a rampage, stealing from shops and forcing owners to close down their establishments.