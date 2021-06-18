Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

Mombasa has opened a state-of-art Cardiology laboratory (Cath Lab) becoming the first county to have the public facility in the country.

The new unit at the the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) is capable of performing complex cardiac procedures.

The laboratory was funded by County Government of Mombasa in collaboration with the World Bank Group.

The Cath lab, which was opened on Thursday by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga is expected to significantly help in improving the survival of patients with coronary complications such as heart attacks. It also has an adjacent four-bed fully equipped modern Coronary Care Unit (CCU) where patients will be admitted post-procedure.

The Cath lab machine will also assist patients with congenital heart diseases without the need for open-heart surgery and in dealing with complex diseases such as cancer, fibroids, strokes and vascular complications of the foot secondary to diabetes.

Mr Abdalla Kuluga, one of the patient who is admitted at CGTRH said this facility will come as a relief to him, as he has been incurring huge costs in private facilities.

“This facility will not only help me but many Kenyans since it is the first public facility in the country,” said Mr Kuluga, adding that the savings element of it makes it attractive.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho said the facility will play a key role in unburdening thousands of people suffering from a number of hear-related diseases.

“We have placed healthcare as a top priority area and it has invested heavily in the areas of medical infrastructure, equipment and human capital hence the launch today of the Cathlab at the CGTRH,” said Mr Joho.

He added, “This facility will be able to provide the necessary interventions and solutions in tackling the much needed medical care relating to heart conditions. Our goal ultimately is to be a government that takes the lead in providing affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for our people.”

Before the opening of this facility, patients suffering from coronary complication had to travel to either Nairobi, and or to private hospital for treatment, which has been costly to them.