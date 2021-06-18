Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

ODM Leader Raila Odinga addressing during the official opening of a Cardiology Clinic at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa in this photo taken on June 17,  2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.

By  Anthony Kitimo

Mombasa has opened a state-of-art Cardiology laboratory (Cath Lab) becoming the first county to have the public facility in the country.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.