Suleiman Shahbal ditches Jubilee for ODM, declares plan to run for governor

Businessman Suleiman Shahbal addressing journalists in Mombasa at a past event. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Jubilee Party’s key pointman for Coast region Suleiman Shahbal has announced he will vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.