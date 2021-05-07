Raila Odinga
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group 

Politics

Prime

Raila’s dilemma as allies eye governor seats 

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • The clamour for the coveted seats has sown political tension mainly in Mr Odinga’s strongholds.
  • In Nyanza, Coast, Western and Nairobi, former PM will have a hard time deciding whom among his allies to endorse.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga is facing a political dilemma as a majority of his close allies gear up for the coveted gubernatorial positions.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Matiang'i declares May 14 a public holiday to mark Idd

  2. Why activist wants MPs to reject Martha Koome

  3. TSC promotes more than 16,000 teachers

  4. Kenya launches first-ever wildlife census

  5. Government releases Sh7.5bn to schools

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.