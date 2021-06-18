Raila Odinga: Who said I will run for president?

Raila Odinga

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and ODM leader Raila Odinga (centre) during the official opening of a cardiology clinic at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

What you need to know:

  • Former ally Kalonzo Musyoka had said it would be ‘stupid’ of him to support Mr Odinga’s presidential bid for the third successive time.
  • Mr Kalonzo is the second politician after ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to vow not to support Mr Odinga, accusing him of betrayal.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has mocked politicians who have vowed not to support him for the presidency in 2022, saying he has never declared that he will vie.

