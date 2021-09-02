Madrasa teacher gets 20 years for defiling his pupil

Madrassa teacher Mr Issa Kusow Hassan jailed for 20 years for defiling a 12-year-old pupil in Mombasa. Mr Hassan had converted his house into a madrasa school.

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo I Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

A madrasa teacher has been jailed for 20 years for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at his residence that he converted into a learning institution.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.